Bank of Ireland UK has appointed Tanya Anderson as head of business deposits, a newly created position focussed on leading the Bank’s next phase of business deposit growth.

The Belfast businesswoman joins from AIB where she most recently held the position of head of UK deposits.

In taking up this new role with Bank of Ireland, reporting to the head of business banking, Tanya will lead the Bank in delivering business deposit solutions and meet the needs of both new and existing customers.

Belfast's Tanya Anderson, head of business deposits, Bank of Ireland UK with George Higginson, managing director Northern Ireland and Strategic Partnerships UK, Bank of Ireland UK

Tanya brings a breadth of expertise to her new role. A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, having trained in PricewaterhouseCoopers, Tanya has 25 years’ experience in financial services in the Northern Ireland market, spanning roles across corporate lending, corporate finance and business support.

Commenting on Tanya’s appointment, George Higginson, managing director Northern Ireland and Strategic Partnerships UK, Bank of Ireland UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome Tanya to Bank of Ireland UK in a new role that will further support our business customers with the deposit products and solutions that are right for their business, while strengthening our customer relationships, which is core to our strategy.

“Tanya brings a wealth of knowledge which I am sure will be of benefit to both new and existing customers as we continue to invest in deposit solutions and meet the needs of businesses right across Northern Ireland.”

Further strengthening its business deposits team, Bank of Ireland UK has recently appointed Fergal McCusker as business development manager.

Fergal has more than 25 years’ experience in the banking industry, most recently as business development manager for Bank of Ireland UK in Mid Ulster.