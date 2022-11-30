Northern Ireland hotelier Adrian McLaughlin has launched a new 19-bedroom accommodation venture in Belfast city centre.

Bank Square Townhouse opens in Bank Square this week and offers accommodation for weekend visitors and midweek business travellers looking for somewhere that’s centrally located, modern and affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian, together with his partners, has invested around £200,000 in converting and fitting out the landmark building and created eight new jobs.

A native of Ballymena, Adrian ran The Merchant Hotel for six years before going on to run the Gibson Hotel in Dublin and then Carton House in Kildare.

He explained: “For a long time I’ve felt that there was an opportunity in Belfast to provide somewhere for visitors that offers boutique features at a budget price. So when the opportunity arose to take on Bank Square, I didn’t hesitate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the rooms are bright and colourful and feature a very comfy bed. They’re all en-suite, power shower, smart tv and free broadband and air conditioning. The decor’s distinctive and features murals commissioned from Belfast artist Leo Boyd.”

Two things Bank Square doesn’t have are a bar or a restaurant. Adrian explained: “We think guests will want to use Bank Square as a base and decide for themselves where to eat. And given our location, you’re totally spoiled for choice. There are loads of great restaurants and bars right here on our doorstep, like Mourne Seafood and Kelly’s Cellars. And if you need parking, we have an arrangement with Castlecourt, which is just a couple of minutes away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland hotelier and entrepreneur Adrian McLaughlin has launched a new 19-bedroom accommodation venture in Belfast city centre

Bookings for Bank Square Townhouse go live on November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad