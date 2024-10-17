A new stylish boutique store has opened on Belfast’s bustling Lisburn Road – the first of its kind for the aid charity behind it.

The Concern Worldwide shop, located opposite Cranmore Park, was officially opened this week and is the eighth in the charity’s retail network in Northern Ireland.

But this new venture offers something different for savvy bargain hunters who want high-end clothing and accessories at a fraction of the cost.

The shop is packed with a selection of pre-loved goods such quality clothing for women and men, as well as fashion accessories and many designer labels.

Jackie Trainor, Northern Ireland director of Concern, said: “Our Concern shops are a familiar sight across Northern Ireland, some of which have been open for almost 40 years. But this is our first ever boutique store and is a thrilling new chapter for us.

“The store looks fantastic and has such a welcoming feel and atmosphere for people to pop in and enjoy a browse of what we have on offer.

“As well as being aimed at people who love fashion, it’s a sustainable no-waste way to recycle items that are no longer needed or that are past season and for someone else to enjoy and benefit from, all while raising money for Concern’s work.”

The shop has been stocked with quality donations from the public, as well as a selection of men’s clothing donated by Michael Moffatt, owner of clothes shop Man 1984 in Coleraine.

Jane Hodgers, the new Lisburn Road shop manager, added: “We’re hugely grateful for all the donations we’re received so far.

“If you are thinking of clearing out your wardrobe for next season, please consider donating your pre-loved items to Concern. We’re also looking for volunteers to be part of what promises to be an exciting new retail experience on one of Belfast’s busiest shopping streets.”

Concern has seven other second-hand shops and bookshops in Londonderry, Newcastle, Ballycastle, Holywood and on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, Andersonstown Road and Antrim Road.

The humanitarian aid and development organisation started in Dublin in 1969 and today works with communities around the world to end extreme poverty. Last year, it reached more than 30.3 million people in 26 of the world’s poorest countries.

For more information about volunteering or donating items, call into the shop or visit here.

