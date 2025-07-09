Final year Ulster University Art & Design student, Jack Blaney is pictured with Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale from Barista Bar and his winning limited edition reusable cup design to celebrate 10 years of NI’s leading coffee-to-go brand

A final year student from Ulster University Belfast School of Art & Design has seen his creative designs come to life for the first time, thanks to Barista Bar, Northern Ireland’s leading coffee-to-go brand.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Barista Bar partnered with Ulster University to set students a live creative brief as part of their final year professional practice module. The challenge? Design a product that captures 10 Years of Pick-Me-Ups, celebrating the moments, rituals and connections that have made Barista Bar part of shoppers’ everyday lives.

Jack Blaney’s winning design has been transformed into a limited-edition reusable cup now available to purchase on the Barista Bar website and at the Barista Bar Café in EUROSPAR Fortfield, Carrickfergus.

Jack said: “I created a design that feels both authentic and relatable, capturing those everyday moments when Barista Bar is part of people’s routines. With a flexible, fun, and energetic visual style, the design reflects the brand’s strong sense of community while offering a fresh and engaging look that celebrates a decade of connection and coffee.

"Coffee is such a big part of people’s day whether it’s catching up with a friend, gearing up for a busy morning, or just taking five minutes to yourself to recharge.

“This has been such an incredible opportunity and the first time I have seen my designs come to life with a real brand, available out in the market. It is fantastic that we have homegrown brands such as Barista Bar that are giving young people at the beginning of their careers opportunities like this.”

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, national brand and business development manager at Barista Bar added; “We are thrilled with our new 10 Years of Pick Me Ups design,

"Jack’s campaign was considered, dynamic and eye catching, everything we want Barista Bar to be. His design brings together our values in a way that will connect our customers to our brand even more, a key objective for any brand design development brief, not only telling our story so far, but where we want to go in the future.

“Jack’s 10 year commemorative reusable cup is now available to buy on the Barista Bar website and the Barista Bar Café at EUROSPAR Fortfield in Carrickfergus. We also commissioned a limited edition tote bag that will be available from our merchandise store online, while followers can look out for plenty of giveaways to celebrate our anniversary across our social media platforms over the summer.”

10 Years of Pick-Me-Ups uses clean, bold typefaces to grab attention, complemented with handwritten letters and care-free scribbles throughout, all with a backdrop of the well-known Barista Bar blue.