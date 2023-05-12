Almost 83% of those who voted in a recent National Union of Journalists ballot backed strike action in opposition to cutbacks at Radio Foyle. The 24-hour walkout will begin at 12.15am on Friday May 19.

Voters go to the polls in Northern Ireland on Thursday May 18, with the count taking place on Friday and Saturday at centres across the region. Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “Members have been left with no option than to head to pickets in defence of their jobs and the much-loved programmes listeners tune into daily.

“Yet again, the BBC is pursuing savings and drastic changes at the expense of quality journalism it claims to pride itself on. “The NUJ wants to reach a solution that resolves the dispute and asks the BBC to return to talks with a fair offer members can accept.”