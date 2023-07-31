Steps taken by Belfast advisory firm BDO NI to create a diverse and inclusive workplace for current and future staff members have been recognised with the awarding of a Bronze Diversity Mark.

The industry-recognised certification acknowledges and confirms the good practices that are presently taking place within the local business advisory firm. BDO NI applied for Bronze status on the basis it places honesty and integrity – and mutual support and respect – right at the very heart of its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its assessment of BDO NI’s application, Diversity Mark assessors applauded the company’s proactive approach in fostering a harmonious environment for everyone, as well as the “straightforward approach taken to identify and address priority areas with SMART targets”.

Established for over 30 years, the Northern Ireland audit, tax and business advisory firm, which employs 150 local staff, has already set targets over the next 12 months with the aim to progressing to silver accreditation in the near future.

Delighted with the new accolade, Lorraine Nelson, BDO NI director and diversity champion for the organisation, said: “Success can take many forms in business and for the 150 people who work at BDO NI, working in an environment that offers real job satisfaction and appreciation within a diverse, open, and inclusive environment is as important as any other success factor.

“Everyone at BDO NI is delighted to have secured Bronze Diversity Mark status and as part of this process the company has already set targets over the next 12 months with the aim of progressing to silver accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that at the heart of our business we have an excellent people proposition. We also feel that receiving diversity accreditation is recognition of the choices that we are making, and confirmation that these are benefiting the working lives of BDO NI staff.”

A Bronze Diversity Mark is considered to have many advantages for a business, with these ranging from attracting a deeper pool of candidates as and when vacancies arise, helping make a positive impact on people’s lives by transforming culture and attitudes for the better and increasing innovation and motivation amongst existing members of staff.

It also gives BDO NI access to industry-led events and webinars, a framework that can allow for progress to be recorded and monitored, as well as suggestions from Diversity Mark representatives about where and how it can make improvements and the difference this will make going forward.

Nuala Murphy from Diversity Mark recently visited BDO NI’s Belfast offices to present the Bronze Diversity Mark to BDO NI HR manager Lisa McAleer and director Lorraine Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad