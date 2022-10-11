News you can trust since 1737
BDO NI continue to invest in talent with latest Graduate intake

Belfast firm welcomes 12 new graduates after a period of continued growth

By Claire Cartmill
27 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 8:44pm

Professional services and business advisory firm, BDO Northern Ireland have welcomed 12 new graduates, further bolstering their team.

The announcement follows a period of continued growth for the organisation with 26 interns joining the company across a range of disciplines in the summer and a further four senior hires joining the team in recent months.

The graduates will take up their new roles across the business in its audit, tax and business Advisory departments. They will support the company in their efforts to guide clients as they manage the continued changes in the economic and regulatory environments.

The company also recently announced their flexible agile working model which has been rolled out across the organisation and which the graduates will avail of.

Laura Jackson, partner at BDO NI, said: “Our new intake, which sees graduates coming from Queens, Ulster University and Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh doesn’t just offer the chance to gain the very best in knowledge and experience in their chosen fields, they will become fully fledged members of the team.

"They will manage their own workload and schedule through our new agile working framework, placing more emphasis on them to prioritise and manage expectations across their teams and clients.

“NI continuously produces highly skilled motivated graduates, and we are pleased to be investing in both our future and theirs as they progress their professional development.

"There is an onus on companies like BDO NI to attract and retain emerging talent, who will then give back by contributing to the development of the local economy for years to come.

“Whilst we have strong competition from other parts of the UK and Ireland in retaining talent, we have continuously demonstrated that as a region we are competitive in what we can offer in terms of expertise, experience and future prospects.”

BDO NI is an award-winning accountancy practice that employs more than 150 people in the province.

Rokas Gostautas, one of the graduates, added: “The current job market is competitive with a growing number of individuals looking for the right position to further their career aspirations.

"This competition gave me the opportunity, probably for the first time, to compete with some of my peers and sell myself to a high-profile company like BDO NI.”

Pictured at Waterman Restaurant in Hill Street, senior partner, Nigel Harra and partner, Laura Jackson with the BDO NI Class of 2022. The 12 new graduates were also joined by two of the class of 2021 who welcomed them to the BDO NI team. Standing: David Houston, Laura Magill (class of 2021) Marcus Greenfield, Ronan Gilligan (class of 2021) and Amy Jordan. Seated: Tunrayo Akinnigbagbe, Jack Black, Abbie Laughlin, Emily Black, Martin Prior, Eve Cunnigham, Rokas Gostautas, Laura Wright and Jack Montgomery
