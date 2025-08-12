NRC invites you to an exclusive preview of its state-of-the-art Ballymena Campus ahead of its official 2025/26 launch – get a glimpse of the world-class facilities and explore courses starting this September

Northern Regional College is opening the doors of its new Ballymena Campus on Tuesday, August 26 to the public, for a ‘sneak peek’ of the stunning innovative learning space.

Set to open to students for 2025/26 academic year, the 16,800 m2 campus will amalgamate our three locations in the town to one central, impressive purpose-built campus.

The new Ballymena Campus will deliver a widened curriculum for school-leavers, adult learners and business professionals in Ballymena and surrounding areas.