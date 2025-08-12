Be among the first to step inside as Northern Regional College opens the doors of its new Ballymena Campus to the public

By Claire Cartmill
Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST
NRC invites you to an exclusive preview of its state-of-the-art Ballymena Campus ahead of its official 2025/26 launch – get a glimpse of the world-class facilities and explore courses starting this September

Northern Regional College is opening the doors of its new Ballymena Campus on Tuesday, August 26 to the public, for a ‘sneak peek’ of the stunning innovative learning space.

Set to open to students for 2025/26 academic year, the 16,800 m2 campus will amalgamate our three locations in the town to one central, impressive purpose-built campus.

The new Ballymena Campus will deliver a widened curriculum for school-leavers, adult learners and business professionals in Ballymena and surrounding areas.

For a glimpse of Ballymena’s world-class learning environment and facilities and to find out more about courses available starting in September, call in anytime between 10am and 3pm on Tuesday, August 25. Campus tours will depart every hour from 10.30am.

