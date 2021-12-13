Beannchor opens new £1m Lisburn venue, The Lark creating 30 jobs

Tim Herron, operations manager, Beannchor, Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor and Nicky McCollum, development director

The Lark, which has created 30 jobs, spans two levels. The ground floor is a fully heated and covered outdoor area and will be home to live music. The first flooris a 60-seater ‘Yardbird’ restaurant which specialises in rotisserie chicken, ribs and wings.

Following the significant investment, the interior has been transformed with a feature wall-art created by local graffiti artist Visual Waste.

Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor, said: “We’re pleased to see our latest project, The Lark, come to fruition just in time for the people of Lisburn to enjoy a new and improved food and entertainment offering in the lead-up to Christmas.

“The opening of The Lark reinforces Beannchor’s commitment to further enhancing Lisburn’s growing hospitality scene. From operating our two other establishments – Haslem and Little Wing pizzeria, we know the demand for premium food and beverage and leisure experiences continues to grow.

“The Lark’s offering will appeal to a wide audience – from young professionals who are looking for somewhere to enjoy live music, food and an extensive drinks list without having to travel into Belfast, to families who are seeking a suitable dining option that will keep everyone happy.”

The Beannchor Group’s portfolio includes Belfast’s five-star Merchant Hotel and urban bolthole hotel, Bullitt; popular Cathedral Quarter bars including The National and The Dirty Onion; The Hillside in Hillsborough and eight Little Wing Pizzerias in locations across Northern Ireland.

The venue is still recruiting bar staff and waiters.

