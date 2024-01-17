Beat the freeze with a mug of hot chocolate from local producers
Five smaller companies have been gearing up to meet the demand for locally produced drinking chocolate to help beat the chill. They are Chocolate Manor in Castlerock, Co Derry; Cobden and Brown in Moira, Refuge Chocolate in Belfast; and two Co Down artisans Hotties in Comber and NearyNógs Stoneground Chocolate in Rostrevor. All use the finest chocolate in their products and are committed to the environment. They include vegan and gluten-free options.
Chocolate Manor’s Geri Martin, a UK Great Taste winner, reckons her hot chocolate spoons are “the simplest way to enjoy the tastiest hot chocolate quickly.
“We have a first-rate selection of Belgian chocolate for our spoons from the creamy and smooth white chocolate; silky and sweet caramel chocolate; pink, tart and fruity ruby chocolate; velvety and luscious milk chocolate; and a rich and intense dark chocolate, which are also vegan!”
Geri’s longstanding focus on the environment is seen in each hot chocolate spoon being presented on a biodegradable wooden spoon and produced in a compostable bag.
NearyNógs is the only company here crafting rich chocolate from beans sourced from growers in countries such as Equador, produced a luxurious white drinking chocolate and a unique cacao brew chocolate
Joint owner Shane Neary says: “We ethically source sustainable cacao beans, supporting the rainforest alliance and we practice direct trade where possible. We pay above market value for cacao beans, to ensure that the Cacao farmers get a living wage.”
Tara Mullan of Refuge Chocolates has also won major awards for her drinking chocolate. Her small company is unique in donating funds for a charity to help victims of people trafficking.
Reuben McFeeters, owner of Hotties, has built a successful small business around the handcrafting of the luxury drink for sale on-line and from specialist retailers.
