Family-owned jeweller Beaverbrooks is continuing a 103-year tradition by closing its Belfast store on Boxing Day.

The Donegall Place shop is also offering cost of living support for colleagues by giving an extra week’s pay in December. This is in addition to bonuses already paid as well as an extra £500 cost of living payment paid in October.

Managing director Anna Blackburn, said: “In Beaverbrooks’ 103-year history we have never opened on Boxing Day, to give our amazing colleagues more time to spend with their families and thank them for their hard work throughout the year.

“As a business run on strong family values this is something that has always been incredibly important to us, and this year our 70 stores will remain closed on the date once again, to allow our people to enjoy well-earned time with their loved ones after the busy Christmas period.

“We know it is a challenging time for many people and to support our colleagues, as well as giving them more time to spend with family over the festive season, we will continue our tradition of an extra week’s salary in December for all colleagues to show our appreciation for their hard work.

"This comes in addition to an investment of £500,000 in cost-of-living payments made in October to all colleagues (£500 one off payment per colleague), providing further financial support in line with increasing costs.

“Rising costs have been a key consideration for all our business decisions this year and we have made sure to put our teams across the UK at the heart of them.

"For instance, we have just created a breakfast club for office colleagues to come and get a healthy breakfast every day on us. We have guaranteed salary increases for colleagues year-on-year and based on our record-breaking 2021/22 financial success, we paid our biggest ever bonuses to colleagues. We also introduced increases in profit bonuses for office teams and store management to reward the hard work of all colleagues across the past few challenging years.

“Closing on Boxing Day is something we know our colleagues value and we feel passionate about continuing this tradition, and hopefully inspiring other businesses to follow in our footsteps.”

