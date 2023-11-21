Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has expanded its audit and business services departments with new recruits from London and the Philippines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast accountancy and advisory practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has expanded its audit and business services departments, welcoming Rocel Asuncion and Tiarnan O’Brien to the team.

Rocel Asuncion joins the firm as an audit senior, having recently moved to Northern Ireland from the Philippines. She brings seven years of combined external audit experience with her to this role, having worked as an audit senior and audit supervisor with Big 4 and mid-tier firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocel held the role of accounting officer for one of the branches of the largest rental businesses in the Philippines, leading the billing and sales team. She has gained exposure to a wide range of audit clients from the Philippines, Singapore and Australia, from across a mix of industries, including real estate trusts, schools, and non-for-profit organisations.

Tiarnan O’Brien takes on the role of accounts senior in the Belfast firm’s business services department. Tiarnan has returned to Belfast from London, where he worked in accountancy for over five years, most recently with a mid-tier Mayfair practice.

Rocel said: “I look forward to working with new and existing clients across all sectors to deliver audit services. The team has given me a warm welcome following my move from the Philippines, and I am sure I will receive excellent support going forward.”

Tiarnan continued: “I have spent my initial weeks getting to know the client base and I look forward to learning from my fellow colleagues and partners.”

Belfast accountancy and advisory practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has expanded its audit and business services departments. Pictured are Joanne Small, audit and assurance partner, Rocel Asuncion, audit senior, Tiarnan O’Brien, accounts senior and Michael Branniff, business services partner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Small, audit and assurance partner, explained: “We are a busy Audit department that provides a quality led service involving hands-on partnership working with clients. I am delighted to welcome Rocel to our team, as it expands in line with increasing demand for our services. Rocel’s experience with a wide variety of international clients makes her well-equipped to take on this fast paced and rewarding role and support the wide range of businesses we work with.”