ASM Chartered Accountants announces a significant milestone in its 28-year history with its largest number of staff ever employed and 20% growth in last 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland firm, ASM Chartered Accountants, has announced a significant milestone in its 28-year history.

The firm's Belfast office has welcomed its 100th employee, marking its largest number of staff ever employed. Alongside this achievement, ASM Belfast has promoted Amanda McMaw to become its 10th director and has successfully onboarded 17 new staff, its most extensive group to date, marking a pivotal moment for the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This surge in professional staff numbers is a testament to ASM's exceptional post-pandemic growth, driven by the success of their clients in the manufacturing, hospitality, and technology sectors, experiencing a 20% growth in the last 12 months. It underscores ASM's growing influence and commitment to delivering excellence to its clients.

ASM’s new trainee accountants will now work under the management team to support the growing client base for the next three and a half years. The unique ASM training program allows the opportunity for gaining valuable practical experience, while studying towards their accountancy qualifications.

Brian Clerkin, managing director of ASM’s Belfast office, said: "ASM has been experienced sustained growth in recent years and as much, we need to grow our team to support this upwards trajectory. Reaching our 100th employee in Belfast has been a very proud day. It showcases the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team. As we welcome our largest cohort of trainees ever, it highlights our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and delivering top-tier service. We are delighted to support our clients' growth and look forward to even greater success together."

Cliona Meighan, one of the new trainees, expressed her thoughts on the new role, she explained: "I am so delighted to start my training at such an esteemed firm like ASM. We recently took part in an induction week, which has been a fantastic way to ease us all into the training contract. Overall, it was a really great week of learning and building relationships with my new peers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Patton, ASM Belfast's training director, commented on this significant achievement: "We are so very pleased to welcome this year's trainee group, our largest yet. We are delighted that due to continued growth of our client base, we are able to provide more opportunities for those wishing to start their accountancy career.”