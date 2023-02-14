Joint agents Knight Frank and Lambert Smith Hampton (Belfast) have negotiated the sale of Belfry Shopping Centre, Redhill to a private investor represented by Running Hare, with a sale price in excess of £17m.

Located in Surrey, the Belfry Shopping Centre was put on the market in 2022 by an Northern Ireland based private investor and the sale was completed last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than 30 minutes from Central London, the popular retail destination dominates Redhill’s retail offering and represents an excellent investment opportunity. The sale also includes two office blocks, Priory House and Tower House, comprising 16,125 sq ft, as well as four residential units, located on Station Road.

Redhill is currently experiencing a period of ongoing regeneration and transformation, with the highly anticipated Marketfield Way leisure development nearing completion and several recently completed residential developments in the town centre.

Charlie Barke, partner, Knight Frank, said: “We were pleased to close out this sale early in the New Year. This is the third asset we have sold to the clients of Running Hare and we hope it performs well for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Martin, director at Lambert Smith Hampton, Belfast, added: “The sale of Belfry Shopping Centre generated strong levels of interest and highlights that investor appetite remains positive for shopping centre assets, underpinned by strong fundamentals.”