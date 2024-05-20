Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Airport has become the first airport in Northern Ireland to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging points for passengers thanks to a new partnership with leading local electric vehicle infrastructure company Weev.

Twelve parking bays with EV Charging facilities have been installed in the short stay car park at the airport, providing passengers with the opportunity to charge their vehicle while travelling, with a Rapid Charger installed to enable those collecting passengers to gain a charge for up to 100 miles, in less than 30 minutes.

The addition of the chargers is a significant milestone in the airport’s wider environmental strategy and journey to a more sustainable future, and the installation follows the announcement it had become the first airport in Northern Ireland to be accredited to Level 3 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “Belfast City Airport is renowned for providing best-in-class services that exceed passenger expectations and the introduction of the Weev EV charging points in our short stay car park further enhances choice and user experience.

“We are committed to reducing carbon emissions across the site, and encouraging sustainable modes of transport amongst passengers and staff is just one of the ways we can do that.

“We’re therefore delighted to welcome Weev and its EV charging facilities to Belfast City Airport in what is a first for Northern Ireland airports.”

Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, pictured with Philip Rainey, Weev CEO, announcing that Belfast City Airport has become the first airport in Northern Ireland to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging points for passengers

Installation work began in April and the EV points became operational in May.

Philip Rainey, Weev CEO, based in Belfast, explained: “Weev is delighted to add Belfast City Airport to our portfolio of leading organisations that we have partnered with to support Northern Ireland’s transition towards a greener, more sustainable motoring future.

“We have a proven pedigree in building best-in-class charging infrastructure that is helping remove ‘range anxiety’. EV drivers can rely on our chargers, knowing that they will provide the power for their onward journeys. Our team has brought its expertise in delivering a suite of easily-accessible charging points for Belfast City Airport passengers.