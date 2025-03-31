Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast City Airport has been confirmed as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for the second year in a row, according to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The airport continues to lead the way with an exceptional on-time arrivals and departures performance, ranking top across the 25 major UK airports surveyed.

Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “At Belfast City Airport, we are dedicated to offering our passengers a seamless and stress-free experience from the moment they arrive.

“This means travellers can enjoy the fastest start to their journey, spending less time in queues and more time relaxing before their flight.

“We understand that time matters and are proud to provide the efficiency and convenience that our passengers expect, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service.

“Being confirmed as the UK’s most punctual airport is a testament to our team, who work hard to maximise performance and efficiencies, and it’s their commitment to excellence that has earned Belfast City Airport this accolade for a second year.”

Located just five minutes from Belfast city centre, Belfast City Airport is owned by a fund managed by 3i.