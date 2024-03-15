Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Airport has been confirmed as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for 2023 following the publication of the latest performance figures from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The data analyses arriving and departing scheduled and chartered flights throughout the year, with results revealing that Belfast City Airport was the most punctual of the 25 UK airports included in the survey.

Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “At Belfast City Airport we always aim to deliver a passenger experience that is convenient and hassle free, and we are thrilled to have the best on-time-performance of any airport in the UK across the calendar year 2023.

“This achievement is owing to our team’s dedication to going above and beyond to maximise performance and efficiencies to ensure our passengers can move through the airport, and get to their destination, as quickly as possible.

“Our unrivalled punctuality combined with our prime location, only five minutes from the heart of Belfast City Centre, and an average security processing time of just 6 minutes allows our passengers to enjoy a smooth start to every journey.”