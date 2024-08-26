Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With over 70 destinations with almost 6,000 flights recorded during the period during the peak school holiday..the busiest day was July 14 which saw over 26,000 passengers travelling through the airport

Belfast International Airport, member of VINCI Airports, has announced that July 2024 was the busiest July ever recorded at the airport.

It comes as over 700,000 passengers jetted off to 70 destinations with almost 6,000 flights recorded during the period as the peak school holiday period got underway. The busiest day was July 14 and saw over 26,000 passengers travelling through the Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Owens, chief executive officer, said: “This year we expanded our range of routes and frequencies for the summer period, which have helped drive the July figures we are releasing today.

“All of our airlines have added new destinations to our route portfolio including Malta, Bodrum, Tunisia and Larnaca which indicates that there is clear demand to travel to a wide range of destinations.”

The most popular destination in July was Palma in Mallorca with 40,000 passengers heading to this favourite Spanish hotspot. Other popular destinations included Faro, Paris, and Dalaman in Turkey.

The data also shows that 90% of passengers waited for less than 15 minutes to get through security and comes just days after the airport was given a ‘good’ rating by the Civil Aviation Authority for the services it provides to passengers with reduced mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast International Airport reaches busiest July on record. Pictured is Dan Owens, chief executive officer at

Dan Owens continued: “Our continued growth reflects the strategic focus we have on improving the overall customer experience as well as on increasing connectivity and choice. Our journey to transforming the passenger experience is well underway with one year of our £100m five-year investment plan almost complete.