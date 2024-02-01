Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annual traffic results published by VINCI Airports show that Belfast International Airport served 5.9 million passengers in 2023, which represents 95% of pre-pandemic (2019) numbers.

There were almost 50,000 total aircraft movements at Belfast International in 2023, which is an increase of 23% on 2022 figures.

Belfast International Airport’s strong recovery is further evidenced by its increased GB and Europe connectivity as airlines boost the range of destinations now on offer, with several new routes to start in 2024.

easyJet will launch Tunisia and Larnaca alongside TUI with Ryanair launching new flights to Malta and the new Porto service continuing as a year round destination. Jet2 will also launch new services to Malta alongside Bodrum and Madeira.

TUI will introduce new flights to both Salzburg and Turin as winter destinations. Travel Solutions will continue their ever popular flights to Lake Garda and Bulgaria as well as an extensive ski programme. Balkan Holidays will continue to serve Bulgaria. The introduction of these new services will bring more connectivity and choice to local travellers.