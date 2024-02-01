All Sections
Belfast airport serves 5.9million passengers in 2023 and starts the New Year with growing list of destinations

VINCI Airports annual 2023 traffic results show that Belfast International Airport reached 95% of pre-pandemic (2019) passenger numbers
By Claire Cartmill
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Annual traffic results published by VINCI Airports show that Belfast International Airport served 5.9 million passengers in 2023, which represents 95% of pre-pandemic (2019) numbers.

There were almost 50,000 total aircraft movements at Belfast International in 2023, which is an increase of 23% on 2022 figures.

Belfast International Airport’s strong recovery is further evidenced by its increased GB and Europe connectivity as airlines boost the range of destinations now on offer, with several new routes to start in 2024.

easyJet will launch Tunisia and Larnaca alongside TUI with Ryanair launching new flights to Malta and the new Porto service continuing as a year round destination. Jet2 will also launch new services to Malta alongside Bodrum and Madeira.

TUI will introduce new flights to both Salzburg and Turin as winter destinations. Travel Solutions will continue their ever popular flights to Lake Garda and Bulgaria as well as an extensive ski programme. Balkan Holidays will continue to serve Bulgaria. The introduction of these new services will bring more connectivity and choice to local travellers.

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport said: “These figures are extremely positive and clearly show Belfast International Airport’s continued strong recovery. We are expecting a busy year ahead with an extensive range of destinations available as well unveiling our new security building in Summer 2024.

