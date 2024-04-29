Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, has unveiled its newly expanded and reconfigured Immigration arrivals area. The £1million investment sees the capacity increased by 50% which will significantly enhance the passenger experience and improve processing times at the border.

The relocation of presentation desks, offices and an upgrade of the facilities in the area was also included in the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport, said: “I am delighted to see the completion of this area which is a much more welcoming space for passengers as well as improving the processing times for passengers.

"We fully understand that at peak times passengers were queuing for longer than we would like and this investment will ensure that passenger flow is improved and queuing times are reduced. This project is just a small part of our £100m investment plan to upgrade airport facilities and enhance the overall passenger experience over the coming years .”

Steve Dan, chief operating officer from Border Force, explained: “Border Force are delighted to have worked in conjunction with Belfast international Airport to deliver a modern and improved Immigration Arrivals Area. This will enable a more efficient flow of Internationally arriving passengers through passport control while maintaining Border security.”

Ballymena firm Martin & Hamilton were the main contractor on the project. They worked alongside the airport and Border Force to ensure as little disruption as possible was caused to passengers who continued to use the area while the work was carried out.