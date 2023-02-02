News you can trust since 1737
Belfast and Newry firm to redesign over 30 new Specsavers stores across the entire island of Ireland

Newry designer will project manage the upgrading of the Specsavers stores including relocations, rebrands and expansions to include new Hearing Centres

By Claire Cartmill
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 12:05pm

Northern Ireland architectural practice, Gray Design has been appointed by Specsavers Ireland to upgrade and deliver over 30 new stores across the entire island of Ireland.

Gray Design, which has offices in Belfast, Dublin and Newry, will join the Specsavers Ireland team as a designer and project managing firm and will be responsible for designing new stores, relocations, rebrands and expansions.

Specsavers is bringing its Ireland stores up to date since the Covid pandemic first began and, with the help of Gray Design, intends to include Hearing Centres in many of its new and existing locations.

Barry Gray, chief executive officer and co-founder of Gray Design, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the news of this exciting new partnership with a global brand such as Specsavers.

“We will be responsible for detailed design services and full project management, from start to finish, and will be collaborating with the Specsavers Ireland team to deliver brand new stores and refurbishments to existing stores.

“We have already begun work on a number of Specsavers stores, and we hope to begin site work on several of these projects within the next few months.”

Gray Design, which this year will celebrate 16 years in business, has extensive experience in all major sectors including commercial, conservation, retail, housing, transport, and leisure and is well-known for delivering high-quality services from residential extensions to multi-million-pound commercial schemes.

Northern Ireland's Gray Design has been appointed by Specsavers Ireland to upgrade and deliver over 30 new stores across the entire island of Ireland
Gray Design to deliver over 30 new Specsavers stores across Ireland. Pictured is Newry designer, Barry Gray, CEO and co-founder of Gray Design
Specsavers Interior
