Saul Kearney of Mamo Patisserie in Belfast has been named the winner of the first-ever Northern Ireland’s Best Croissant competition.

Hosted by The Edinburgh Butter Co, the competition attracted some of Northern Ireland’s finest bakers to submit their best croissant in a celebration of craftsmanship, flavour, and flaky perfection.

The judges had the unenviable task of choosing a first, second and third. In second place was Daniel Duckett of Lazy Claire Patisserie in Belfast and in third place was Tiarnan Cassidy of Glume Boulangerie in Moira.

Following the success of Scotland’s Best Croissant Competition, the debut of the Northern Ireland event brought together talented artisan bakers from across the country. In a strong field of entries, Saul of Mamo Patisserie, received a specially commissioned trophy by Ian Moran of Metal Moran, Coleraine.

Chloe Black, director of The Edinburgh Butter Co said: “At The Edinburgh Butter Co we believe that great butter deserves to be used in great baking, and the croissant is the ultimate showcase of both technique and ingredients. Crispy, golden, buttery, and beautifully layered!

“It’s been fantastic to bring the Best Croissant competition to Northern Ireland for the first time.

"The quality of entries has been truly outstanding and the bakers have showcased the exceptional skill, creativity and passion of bakers across Northern Ireland.

“At The Edinburgh Butter Co we wanted to recognise the people who get up before dawn to layer butter and dough with precision and care, creating magic in the form of a pastry, and we’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on them with our competition.

“Saul Kearney of Mamo Patisserie croissant met the judges’ criteria hands down.

"We were looking for uniformity of appearance, that lovely golden colour and of course the croissant shape, together with perfect lamination and incredible buttery flavour. Congratulations to Saul whose croissant certainly achieved all of that.”

Bakers from Bread & Banjo, Belfast; Counter Culture, Bangor; Fera, Belfast; Folk Espresso, Enniskillen; Glume, Moira; Lazy Claire, Belfast; Mamo Patisserie, Belfast; The Daily Apron, Lisburn and Vittle Bakeshop, Portstewart presented six plain croissants to a panel of judges.

The industry experts, included Chloe Black, director of The Edinburgh Butter Co, Jimmy Griffin, Master Baker, Darcie Maher, owner of Lannan Bakery in Edinburgh and Michele Shirlow, CEO of Food NI.

Entries were judged on appearance (uniformity, colour and shape), lamination, texture and flavour.

Sponsors of the competition included Lucid Coffee Roasters, Blackthorn Salt, Brecknell Scales, Silikomart Professional and Table Chocolate.

Each of the entrants were presented with a gift bag including gifts from Square UK, Blackthorn Salt and The Edinburgh Butter Co.

