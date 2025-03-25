Belfast-based Barclay Communications and Three Mobile ecures £18.5 million to donate to local charities

Barclay Communications, in partnership with Three Mobile UK, has launched a not-for-profit initiative aimed at supporting charities and social enterprises across Northern Ireland.

The initiative encourages NI charities to use the Three network via Barclay Communications as their chosen communication providers and unlocks a not-for-profit donation to participating charities resulting in an average donation of £2600 per charity.

This scheme will provide these organisations with significant financial support, helping them continue their valuable work within communities when they switch their mobile phone contracts to Barclay Communications and the Three network.

It will mean charities that participate in the transfer will receive the same mobile package they currently have (or new mobile contract) only with Three Mobile UK and at cost price. The donation is generated by eliminating the profit margin from the service.

With over 412,000 charities in the UK, including 7,100 in Northern Ireland, this initiative has the potential to make a significant impact. The average donation amount is expected to be around £2,600, with the potential to raise over £18.5million for local charities in Northern Ireland.

Britt Megahey, Founder and Managing Director of Belfast-headquartered Barclay Communications, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “This is a proud moment for us. It's heartwarming to be in a position where we can make a meaningful, positive impact on a non-commercial basis. In business, it's very rare to have an opportunity like this. With the support of Three Mobile, we’re able to give the donation at the start of the contract, allowing charities to harness the funds straight away. We would encourage all charities to reach out to us to find out how much they could receive to help them continue their vital work.”

Susie Megahey, Business Improvement Director, Barclay Communications, added: "We recognise the immense pressures faced by the charity sector, especially in the current economic climate. Our team members, some of whom volunteer with charities, have firsthand experience of the incredible impact these organisations have. This partnership with Three Mobile UK allows us to give back to those who need it most, ensuring they can continue their essential work."