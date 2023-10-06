Belfast-based developer completes Northern Ireland's first Hometel
Oakland Holdings, the Belfast based commercial and residential developer, has completed Northern Ireland’s first ‘Hometel’ which will open to the public on October 16.
The 175-bedroom, nine storey building has transformed Queen Street in the city centre and marks a new departure in the hospitality sector for Northern Ireland. The new hometel also includes a restaurant, a bar, a tea room and event space, all designed to cater for the tourist market as well as the local audience.
Oakland began planning the new building in 2019 to replace an outdated 1980s office block. The building work is now completed with the operator room2 applying the finishing touches to what will be their fourth and largest Hometel in the UK. Their other facilities are in Chiswick, Hammersmith and Southampton. The Belfast project is the group’s first entry into the market in Ireland.
Vincent Foster from Oakland Holdings said the development of the Queen Street building had been an interesting and exciting challenge.
He explained: “We had researched the Hometel concept in other major cities and believed there would be a demand here in Belfast for this unique offering which combines the flexibility of home apartment living with the features of an hotel. This Hometel has been constructed to the very highest environmental and sustainable standards and will transform Queen Street and the Centre of Belfast.
“The new Hometel is very close to and complements Oaklands other recent development at Merchant Square in Wellington Place. This ongoing commitment by Oakland Holdings will have a positive and lasting impact in Belfast. This is a proud day for the Oakland team.”
Robert Godwin, CEO of Lamington Group, added: "We are delighted to announce the opening of room2 Belfast which offers a new and unique hospitality experience to the vibrant city, with the highest of environmental and social standards.
“It has been a pleasure working with Oakland Holdings on this project and we are grateful for the team's skills and expertise in enabling us to create this design and experience-led hometel, whilst simultaneously ensuring all aspects of the construction align with our commitment to sustainability. room2 is a more than place to sleep, with the cafe, lounge and bar called 'Winnie's', a Loose Tea tea shop, art gallery featuring local artists, and flexible meeting rooms for hire, we hope the hometel will become a destination venue night and day for guests from near and far!"