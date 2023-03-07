Sliderobes was established in Ireland by Michael McAleese in 1983 when it opened its first showrooms in Belfast and Dublin.

Now a household name and the biggest sliding door manufacturer in Ireland, Sliderobes creates and installs a state-of-the-art range of bespoke furniture and storage solutions across 12 locations in the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, the Sliderobes Group was acquired by Northern Ireland businessmen Mervyn McCall and Paul Rothwell and two years later, its flagship Belfast showroom at Boucher Crescent showroom became the first to unveil Sliderobes' ‘Design Studio’ concept which gives customers an opportunity to meet with designers, explore samples and use the latest 3D and virtual reality software.

The ‘Design Studio’ concept is also a key feature of the new Dublin showroom - a 4000sqft space at the Red Cow Retail Centre in Ballymount that has undergone a full refurbishment.

“At Sliderobes, we are delighted to be celebrating our 40th year in business,” said Sliderobes Group CEO Paul Rothwell. “The first Sliderobes showrooms opened their doors in Belfast and Dublin 40 years ago and since then, we have led the way in beautifully crafted, made-to-measure furniture. Our versatility of our products has stood the test of time, having fitted over 100,000 wardrobes over the years - with no two ever the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our brand and market share has grown across Ireland in recent years, we knew it was time to invest in a renovation that perfectly demonstrates how we’ve evolved as a brand since then.

“Our head of design, Joanna Azevedo and the team in Dublin have done an excellent job of creating a showroom that perfectly marries design and storage solutions.”

Sliderobes’ operations in the RoI are run by the Bowe family, whose late father Denis Snr took over the reins 34 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sliderobes Ireland managing director David Bowe said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the showroom renovation. It’s a great representation of who we are as a brand and perfectly shows off our variety of fitted furniture products.”