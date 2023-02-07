Belfast and Dublin-based health technology company, Hospital Services Limited (HSL) has expanded into England with the launch of a new £1.7million headquarters in the East Midlands

Known for introducing innovative new health technologies to hospitals and healthcare facilities for the past 60 years across the island of Ireland, the expansion aims to grow the company’s footprint in the UK over the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A specialist distributor of medical and surgical equipment, consumable products and healthcare IT solutions, HSL is one of the largest privately-owned distributors supplying the health sector in the UK and Ireland. In addition to supplying market leading technologies and solutions to its customers, HSL’s team provides on-going technical and clinical support to the end-user of our products.

HSL partners exclusively with many world-class manufacturers across several disciplines including Richard Wolf and DTR Medical (general surgery), Hologic (mammography), Shimadzu (radiology), Fujifilm (endoscopy), and Haag-Streit and Ziemer (ophthalmology).

With financial backing from the Foresight Group, a leading independent infrastructure and private equity investment manager with over £6.5 billion of assets under management, HSL continues to grow its offering, both locally and across the UK, enabling its customers to focus on what is most important - the patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following continued growth and success in the UK where HSL have established a reputation for supplying innovative, efficiency-growing and high-quality radiology and healthtech, HSL have established a Britain-based team of 25 across their new Draycott headquarters, an office in Bath, and positioned remotely across the regions of the UK.

The company also has ambitious plans to grow the team by at least 60% through planned acquisitions and ongoing recruitment campaigns and has recently appointment Steve Leatherland as regional director of operations in the UK.

Sam McMaster, director of Telehealth and Graham Stewart, commercial & finance director at HSL photographed with a Ergotron Styleview powered cart as they move into their new Draycott headquarters

Steve said: “These are exciting times for HSL with a growing portfolio, an expanding team, and a working environment focused on creating a culture of customer centricity. With over 20 years’ experience in the healthcare service sector, I am looking forward to working with some of the best people and products in the marketplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Stewart, commercial & finance director, HSL, continued: “HSL has enjoyed close partnerships with NHS trusts and private healthcare providers for decades. We are proud to be applying that track record of supplying innovative technologies to departments and teams in a range of disciplines by doubling-down on plans for growth in the UK with the establishment of our East Midlands office and have further growth in the pipeline for HSL in GB. We represent a high calibre of global brands here in England, Scotland and Wales, and our ability to bring a multitude of technologies to clients gives us an advantage as we work in partnership with them to build bespoke solutions to meet their needs.”

HSL’s CE Dominic Walsh, explained: “Working alongside public and private hospitals, teaching hospitals and colleges, HSL are delighted to share our attitude of service and support with UK clients. Expanding beyond the idea of selling individual products, our team invests themselves in the success of our clients and we excel at developing a deep understanding of their requirements, ways of working, and desired outcomes and aim to partner long term with the clients to provide ongoing aftercare and support as well as training and continued improvement of solutions offered.”Sam McMaster, director of Telehealth, added: “During the pandemic and beyond, as patient waitlists are addressed and the healthcare sector continues to deal with staff shortages, telehealth has proven to be an essential tool for maintaining patient contact and indeed improving access to healthcare for many across the UK. We look forward to continued growth in this area as HSL’s reputation for excellence grows across GB.”