Having joined nationwide IFA Amber River Group in 2019 – one of the first businesses to do so – it has adopted the new name and brand identity as part of a phased nationwide rollout.

Founded by Jim Johnston in 1974 with just two members of staff, today JCL has over 60 employees and over 550 years’ collective experience across 24 advisers, looking after more than £1bn of assets for clients.

With support and funding from Amber River Group, it has also acquired a number of respected local firms over the last 18 months: Barr & Law, White McMullan Barnes and Moore Stephens Financial Services, with further acquisitions planned.

Amber River NI will also continue its CSR programme through the newly-formed Amber River Foundation.

As part of the Group’s recent charity walkathon, JCL raised £6,204 for Belfast-based food bank and community response organisation Foodstock.

Ewan Boyle, director, Amber River NI, said: “The last few years working with Mary-Anne and the team at Amber River have resulted in our business more than doubling in size during that time, including through acquisitions to expand our footprint in Northern Ireland.

“They understand our strength is being very much rooted in and committed to the people of Northern Ireland. The firm was established in 1974 in the middle of an energy crisis. Here we are almost 50 years later and we’re seeing our clients through the same challenges. I’m proud of the experienced and loyal team we’ve built, some of whom have been with us for decades. And we’ve supported many generations of clients over the years. Amber River’s backing has helped secure our future and allows us to continue building our reputation, under our new name, as an employer of choice and IFA of choice for future generations.”

Mary-Anne McIntyre, CEO, Amber River Group, added: “Ewan and the team are a pleasure to work with and I’m delighted they are representing Amber River within the communities of Northern Ireland. We look forward to continuing our partnership over the coming years to support the great work they are doing.”