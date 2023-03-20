News you can trust since 1737
Belfast-based solar energy specialist Next-Gen Power doubles sales and marks 10th anniversary

Belfast solar energy specialist Next-Gen Power (NGP) reports a record year, fuelled by spiralling energy costs and the worsening global climate crisis

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT- 3 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT

Northern Ireland solar energy specialist Next-Gen Power (NGP) has reported a record year that has seen the firm double its sales on the island of Ireland.

Based in Belfast with an office in Drogheda, Next-Gen Power provides green energy solutions, powered by the sun, to help households and businesses save money on their monthly energy bills while also reducing their carbon footprint.

Now in its 10th birthday year, the company has even more reason to celebrate this significant milestone with the announcement that domestic installations of its solar panel and battery storage solutions increased by a staggering 100% year on year in 2022.

Next-Gen also enjoyed its best year supporting industry in Ireland, more than doubling sales to a growing list of business customers.

And the first two months of 2023 have also seen NGP enjoy its best ever start to a year with a sales increase of 50% across its domestic and business operations, compared to the same period last year.

NGP managing director Mark Bailie, said: “From the outset, we’ve had a long-term vision of where we want NGP to be and that is at the forefront of the green energy industry, providing innovative, sustainable and money-saving solutions to households and businesses across NI and the Republic.

“The impact of global warming and climate change on the world we live in has been debated for decades but, to be honest, the reaction from governments and business at large has been pretty slow. We knew that this would only gather pace and saw not only a great business opportunity, but also an opportunity to build a company that would be part of the solution in helping people and companies reduce their carbon footprint for the good of the planet and everyone on it.

“So we created NGP, invested in the technology we needed and now, after years of gradual but sustained growth, we’re starting to reap the benefits of our hard work and forward thinking.”

While the world becomes increasingly aware of its environmental responsibilities, Mark has no doubt that the rapid increase in the cost of traditional energy sources such as oil, gas and electricity from the grid has been the biggest single factor in the company’s dramatic sales growth during the past 12 months.

“It’s been a year now since the war in Ukraine started and the impact that has had on energy prices has contributed massively to a fuel poverty crisis that is putting people’s lives and livelihoods at risk,” explained Mark.

“We continually hear stories of households having to decide whether to ‘eat or heat’ or businesses folding due to unsustainable increases in their energy costs. So there is no doubt that this has pressed the ‘fast forward’ button on people wanting to make the switch to green – and, importantly, money-saving - energy solutions.

Next-Gen Power founder and managing director Mark Bailie and head of domestic sales Lee McCullough have double reason for celebration this month. Not only has the solar energy specialist announced a record year in which it doubled its sales on the island of Ireland, Next-Gen is also celebrating its 10th birthday, having been founded in March 2013
“It’s a ‘no brainer’ really. The fact that we can help customers reduce their monthly energy bills and their carbon footprint is definitely the key driver in Next-Gen enjoying a record year in 2022.”

Looking at 2023, Mark Bailie already believes it could be another record year for NGP: “The business market is a key area for growth this year, as more and more owners look at how they can take control of their own energy generation.

“Our product comes with a 25-year performance warranty so, with a return on investment of somewhere between 2.5 and 3.5 years, there is a real opportunity to create sustainability for their business. With our partnerships in the retail and hospitality sectors, we already see our commercial business growing to record levels in 2023 – which is reflected in our best ever start to a year.”

Next-Gen’s green energy solutions include the use of Solar Panels (PV) and/or Battery Storage to give customers a natural, efficient and cost-saving alternative to electricity from the grid.

Using the latest online technology, NGP can remotely conduct an energy survey for your home or business and offer a package of renewable options from LED lighting, solar, battery and heating solutions to reduce electrical demand, improve energy efficiency and provide savings of up to 70% on energy bills.

Prices for solar panel systems start at around £4.5k and, in the current economic environment, households and businesses will typically recoup or offset their initial investment in less than four years, compared to what once was a timescale of approximately 8-12 years. Then, customers will start ‘making money’ for the remainder of the lifespan of their solar system – which is typically 25 years.

