Belfast City Council is currently seeking Expressions of Interest (EoI) for sponsorship of its public bike hire scheme.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:40 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 08:40 GMT
The scheme was launched in April 2015 and there are currently 56 docking stations located across the city with up to 600 bikes and further expansion planned.

The sponsorship opportunity will enable a business/organisation to increase brand awareness, partner sustainable transport, target new audiences and support the local community.

The deadline to receive EoI is Friday, December 8 at 4pm.

Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, chair of the Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “This is an exciting and high-profile opportunity for an organisation to be associated with an affordable and sustainable mode of transport for residents and visitors to the city of Belfast.

“We launched our public bike hire scheme with the aim of increasing cycling in the city, improving the health of residents by encouraging a healthier way to travel, supporting access to employment and services by linking city centre locations and reducing greenhouse gas and pollution emissions from other road transport.

“I would encourage those interested to check our website for further information on this fantastic opportunity!”

More details can be found here where you can register an interest and request a sponsorship pack.

