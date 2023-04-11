Belfast-born business leader sacked by CBI following probe into 'workplace misconduct' involving female employee

Mr Danker had stepped aside last month pending an investigation into the claims but on Tuesday the CBI, which represents around 190,000 businesses across the UK, announced he had been “dismissed with immediate effect”.

The 50-year-old, who grew up in north Belfast and attended Belfast Royal Academy before moving to England, joined the leading business organisation in November 2020.

The married father-of-two had previously issued an apology for any "offence or anxiety" his behaviour had caused, saying that it was "completely unintentional".

Tony Danker has been sacked as CBI Director General

In a statement, the CBI said: “Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him.

"The Board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the Director General.

“Three other CBI employees are now suspended pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations.”

The CBI statement also included an apology to the victims affected by the “organisational failure”.

It said: “The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating. While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better.

“We apologise to the victims of this organisational failure, including those impacted by the revulsion we have all felt at hearing their stories. Nobody should feel unsafe in their workplace.”

The statement goes on to say: "We wish to thank all those who have had the courage to speak out, through internal or external channels, and encourage them to keep doing so. Our website describes how to do so, providing contact details for specific CBI Management or for an independent third party, whichever route individuals feel more comfortable taking.”