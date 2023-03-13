Northern Ireland’s largest brand and advertising agency, Mammoth, has announced plans to create 15 new roles over the next nine months following recent contract wins worth £1.4m.

The company, which currently employs over 80 members of staff, delivers advertising campaigns and rebrand programmes for a range of industries and sectors including technology firms, large corporates and universities. It has also worked extensively with The Rory McIlroy Foundation and successfully created and launched Ed Sheeran’s global guitar brand with Lowden.

The latest recruitment drive has been launched to support Mammoth’s next phase of growth and the roles will include client services managers, designers, developers, animators and social media executives. The roles are based mainly in the company’s Belfast headquarters with some roles in its Brixton office in London.

Mammoth’s head of people, Melissa Loughran, said: “Ironically our greatest period of growth came during the pandemic and the last few years have been transformational for Mammoth. In March 2020 we had 50 staff, now we have 85 and our latest recruitment drive is set to bring our headcount to 100. We have some of the best talent in the creative industry and as the largest agency resource in NI, we are able to take on large scale clients in any region.”

One of the key reasons for such growth has been the addition of its Education Services division, headed by Jamie Armstrong, which recently added the UK Top 10 University of Birmingham to the growing list of universities it services across Great Britain and Ireland - including rebranding Queen’s University, Ulster University and University of Galway.

Joint managing partner of Mammoth, Jeremy Poots, added: “We have over 20 years’ experience delivering commercially-driven brand transformation programmes to support the growth of our clients. And over the last two years in particular we have experienced a rapid growth in our business thanks to significant contract wins in GB and EU, including £1.4m over the last quarter, mirrored by continued investment in our people. This has given us commercial momentum to continue this growth trajectory in the months and years ahead.”