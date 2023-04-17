News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
2 minutes ago Brecon Beacons National Park undergoes major name change
34 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
39 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van

Belfast brewery Bullhouse Brew Co launches distribution in RoI after partnering with Fourcorners

Belfast craft brewer Bullhouse Brew Co adds the Republic of Ireland to a growing list of export markets, including Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Spain

By Claire Cartmill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST

Award-winning Belfast craft brewer Bullhouse Brew Co has begun distribution nationwide by partnering with leading craft beer distributor Fourcorners.

Some of the Belfast brewers’ most popular beers, including Rolling Papers Hazy IPA and Road Trippin’ Extra Pale will now be available to trade and consumers south of the border.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bullhouse adds the Republic of Ireland to a growing list of export markets for their products, including Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Spain.

Most Popular

Launching in 2016, Bullhouse are now one of the biggest craft brewers in Northern Ireland. Opening Belfast’s first permanent taproom, Bullhouse East, which was recently crowned the Best Craft Beer Bar in the UK, Bullhouse are well known to many consumers in the market already.

William Mayne, founder of Bullhouse Brew Co, said: “We’re delighted to finally launch in the Republic of Ireland and look forward to having our beer on sale in some of our favourite pubs and off-licenses on the island. It’s a very competitive market and we are thrilled to partner with Ireland’s leading distributor of craft beer, Fourcorners. Our beers will sit alongside some of the best in the industry and we’re looking forward to launching alongside some tap takeovers and collaborations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Maher, chief executive of Fourcorners, added: “It’s exciting to have Bullhouse join our growing portfolio of world class craft beers, from this island and beyond. We were particularly impressed with the quality of the beers but also the strong brand and following Bullhouse have created over the past few years.”

Read More
NI’s economy is still forecast to contract in 2023, new report reveals
Some of the Belfast brewers’ most popular beers, including Rolling Papers Hazy IPA and Road Trippin’ Extra Pale will now be available to trade and consumers south of the borderSome of the Belfast brewers’ most popular beers, including Rolling Papers Hazy IPA and Road Trippin’ Extra Pale will now be available to trade and consumers south of the border
Some of the Belfast brewers’ most popular beers, including Rolling Papers Hazy IPA and Road Trippin’ Extra Pale will now be available to trade and consumers south of the border
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
William Mayne, founder of Bullhouse Brew CoWilliam Mayne, founder of Bullhouse Brew Co
William Mayne, founder of Bullhouse Brew Co
Related topics:BelfastRepublic of IrelandFranceNetherlandsItaly