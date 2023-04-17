Award-winning Belfast craft brewer Bullhouse Brew Co has begun distribution nationwide by partnering with leading craft beer distributor Fourcorners.

Some of the Belfast brewers’ most popular beers, including Rolling Papers Hazy IPA and Road Trippin’ Extra Pale will now be available to trade and consumers south of the border.

Bullhouse adds the Republic of Ireland to a growing list of export markets for their products, including Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Spain.

Launching in 2016, Bullhouse are now one of the biggest craft brewers in Northern Ireland. Opening Belfast’s first permanent taproom, Bullhouse East, which was recently crowned the Best Craft Beer Bar in the UK, Bullhouse are well known to many consumers in the market already.

William Mayne, founder of Bullhouse Brew Co, said: “We’re delighted to finally launch in the Republic of Ireland and look forward to having our beer on sale in some of our favourite pubs and off-licenses on the island. It’s a very competitive market and we are thrilled to partner with Ireland’s leading distributor of craft beer, Fourcorners. Our beers will sit alongside some of the best in the industry and we’re looking forward to launching alongside some tap takeovers and collaborations.”

Paul Maher, chief executive of Fourcorners, added: “It’s exciting to have Bullhouse join our growing portfolio of world class craft beers, from this island and beyond. We were particularly impressed with the quality of the beers but also the strong brand and following Bullhouse have created over the past few years.”

