Out of Office customers were invited to come along to the brewery's city centre tap room to exchange canned food donations for cans of its new beer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Belfast microbrewery has launched a new range of canned beers, with a special ‘cans for cans’ charity drive in aid of a Northern Ireland homeless charity.

Out of Office brewery, which is located on the second floor above Ulster Sports Club on High Street, held a ‘cans for cans’ charity drive in aid of The Welcome Organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers were invited to come along to the brewery's city centre tap room to exchange canned food donations for cans of its new beer.

Belfast microbrewery, Out of Office launched a new range of canned beers, with a special ‘Cans for Cans’ charity drive in aid of local homeless charity, The Welcome Organisation. To mark the launch, Out of Office invited customers to its city centre taproom, inviting them to bring canned food donations, which were exchanged for cans of its new beer. Pictured are Tim Herron, operations manager, Beannchor, Jonny Douglas, general manager/brewer, Ulster Sports Club, Katie McBarron, brewer and tour manager, Out of Office

The microbrewery holds the status of the ‘highest above ground level brewery in Ireland’ and offers educational and hands-on brewery tours and tastings in its taproom every Friday and Saturday, guided by resident brewer and beer expert, Katie McBarron.

Commenting on the launch, Katie said: “Since we opened the brewery in 2021, we have created 22 new beers; each with their own distinctive flavour and personality. Following the opening of our taproom last summer, we have proudly shared our passion for craft brewing, serving up our range of beers on tap.

“Expanding our product offering into a range of cans will help us share our beers with an even greater audience, and we’re beginning with three of our most popular varieties."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast-based charity supports local people affected by homelessness, with a range of services including a drop-in centre, street outreach services, food donations, clothing donations, and crisis accommodation for women which run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We’re proud to use this launch to support the work of The Welcome Organisation,” explained Katie. ”This is just one of many regular events and initiatives we will host in support of local charities and community groups.”

Commenting on the Cans for Cans initiative, Kieran Hughes, Welcome Organisation, said: “As a charity, we are committed to working to tackle the homelessness crisis in Northern Ireland, and this is only possible with the support of local businesses.

“Fun and engaging initiatives like the Out of Office Cans for Cans drive are beneficial, not just driving donations that help us to support homeless people in the area, but also in helping to reduce stigma and raise awareness around the many challenges faced by homeless people in Belfast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Out of Office range, which includes Lesser Spotted Lager (a 4.1% ABV craft lager); Pencil Pusher (Session IPA, 4% ABV); and NSFW (a 6.2% NEIPA) are available in the Out of Office taproom and Ulster Sports Club, both on site and for takeaway.