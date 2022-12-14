Senior electrical engineer, Warren Smyth, intermediate mechanical design engineer, Tony Shek and graduate engineers, Ruari Mulvenna and Roger Dawson, are the latest new faces to join Tate Consulting in Belfast.

The Yorkshire headquartered company, which expanded into Northern Ireland earlier this year, now employs a team of nine in its Belfast office and plans to recruit more mechanical and electrical engineers at all levels in the coming months.

The Belfast office is headed up by an experienced team comprising of Belfast born Jim Lee, who has been a board director at Tate Consulting for the past nine years, and associate director, Aaron Stevenson who brought more than 25 years’ experience to the firm. Well-known mechanical associate, Kevin Gallagher also joined the company earlier this year.

Aaron said: “Tate Consulting’s expansion into Belfast has been a major success and we’re winning a large amount of work throughout Northern Ireland and beyond. The size and scale of the projects we’re now working on is proving enticing as we build our team and attract ambitious engineers who are keen to work on landmark schemes.

“Welcoming Warren, Tony, Ruari and Roger to the team has been a coup for us and will further enhance the expertise and service that our clients expect. We’re looking forward to building on this further and are now actively recruiting both graduates and experienced engineers, on the back of new project wins.”

The company is currently working on numerous high-profile projects in Northern Ireland. These include the upcoming Belfast Waterside, a development of 500 homes by leading built to rent operator Moda Living in collaboration with Osborne + Co.

The company is also working for high street giant, The Range, on several new stores including one that has recently completed and opened in Londonderry, and another that is planned for Sprucefield Retail Park near Lisburn.

Ruari Mulvenna, Tony Shek, Roger Dawson and Warren Smyt

Tate Consulting has also won several projects in and around Dublin, including a substantial 450,000 sq ft. state of the art distribution centre that is currently under construction for Primark.

