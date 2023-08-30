A Belfast business and mindset event is to return this autumn with a host of new speakers.

The event, supported by Belfast web design firm Gekkoshot, will take place at the Ulster Museum on September 22 and is set to reveal an all-star speaker line-up including leading names in hospitality, mindset, marketing, ecommerce, data and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to organisers Warren Giffin and Amée Spence, Momentum: A Night At The Museum aims to bridge the gap between business needs and mindset support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Momentum back for a second event, building upon the resounding success of our inaugural event back in January at The MAC.

“Last time we had fantastic speakers such as self-made entrepreneur and CEO of Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze, Linda Stinson, as well as passionate mental health advocate and Let’s Face It podcast host, Domhnall Nugent. This time we’re excited to get ready to announce an equally special line-up of industry experts who will give our attendees a night to remember.”

Momentum founders, Warren and Amée seek to provide a space where ideas can manifest, grow and build by bringing together a diverse community of entrepreneurs, innovators, thought leaders and marketing professionals who are fuelled by passion, curious at heart and determined to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amée explained: “Momentum serves as an accelerator for personal growth and professional progress. We understand that the world of business can often be a lonely one. Especially for business owners and entrepreneurs who have chosen a life outside of the usual 9-5.

“These people often struggle to find the right support both professionally and mentally. Which is why we set up Momentum.

“Our events are designed to facilitate open dialogues and share expertise across various business domains, while simultaneously providing insights into personal development and mindset mastery.

“What sets Momentum apart is our commitment to creating an immersive and unforgettable experience. We believe that learning and growth should be enjoyable, and our evening events are designed to combine education, entertainment, and networking opportunities in a vibrant and lively atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a Prosecco reception, mesmerising fire performers, dinner and thought-provoking talks from industry leaders, Momentum: A Night At The Museum offers a refreshing departure from traditional business gatherings. It’s an occasion to dress up and have fun while gaining valuable insights on how to elevate your business to new heights.”