Northern Ireland science and Technology hub, Catalyst has announced the appointment of Dr Rob Grundy as its new director of innovation partnerships

Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology hub with a vision of opportunity for all through world-leading innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from its campuses in Belfast and Londonderry.

Rob Grundy has spent over 25 years in the pharma and biotech sector, and was a member of Matrix, the Science and Technology policy panel for the Northern Ireland Government for over a decade, chairing the organisation until 2024. He also represented NI on the chief scientific advisors network for the UK and is a visiting lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast.

​Since 2022 he has served as CEO at Intelligent OMICS Ltd, an AI driven drug discovery company and has previously held senior roles in the sector as CEO of CIGA Healthcare and Health Innovation Research Alliance Northern Ireland (HIRANI). He began his career in drug discovery and development at Schering-Plough and GlaxoSmithKline, before moving on to Cerebricon and Almac Discovery.

In his new role Rob will be responsible for bringing stakeholders from the private and public sectors and academia together to take advantage of the collaborative opportunities that exist in NI’s innovation sector.

Steve Orr, chief executive of Catalyst said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to bring in someone of Rob’s genuinely unrivalled expertise and vast experience drawn from years of working across Northern Ireland’s knowledge economy, in both the private sector and academia. He will have a central role to play in the evolution of Catalyst as a hub for innovation and collaboration, by nurturing and developing the strong relationships we already have with our partners in NI’s universities, in business and at all levels of government in Northern Ireland, the UK and Ireland.”

​Rob Grundy, director of innovation partnerships at Catalyst, added: “This is an exciting and unique opportunity to play a part in helping Catalyst foster a culture of ambition in Northern Ireland.

"I am looking forward to working with our partners to identify potential opportunities to bring businesses together with academia and government and facilitate conversations that that are credible and authentic to each of them.

“Catalyst is a unique organisation which is well placed to see those opportunities which private sector companies can’t, or which government or academia finds challenging, and acting as the glue that brings those component parts together to create something bigger and more meaningful for society.”