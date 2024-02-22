Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast businessman Alan Lowry has said he is ‘delighted and humbled’ to be the only Northern Ireland member on the new Small Business Council.

The membership of the new council was unveiled ahead of its first meeting later today, as the government reaffirms its commitment to the UK’s 5.6 million SMEs.

Chaired by Small Business Minister, Kevin Hollinrake, the council aims to work alongside the PM’s business council to tackle the key issues facing small firms who will be given new levels of access directly to government.

The Council will include small business organisations such as Small Business Britain, the Federation of Small Businesses and Family Business UK, as well as SMEs themselves.

With firms representing all corners of the UK covering sectors including manufacturing, construction, food and drink, the new council aims to represent the makeup of UK industry.

Mr Lowry is the founder and chief executive officer of the Newtownabbey-based furniture manufacturer Environmental Street Furniture which exports to 27 countries globally. He is also FSB`s Northern Ireland policy chair.

In response to his appointment he said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been asked to represent the Northern Ireland small business community for Environmental Street Furniture and also as chair of the NI FSB as well.”

The Council will be a powerful voice for small businesses within government and has been tasked with overseeing three key areas for small firms – access to finance, skills and support as well as removing barriers.

Small Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake, explained: “Small firms are at the heart of our communities and the engine of our economy – which is why the work of this council is so important. My own experience of working in a small business has given me crucial insights to the problems that SMEs face on a daily basis, from barriers to growth or access to finance.

"We’re giving small firms a big voice, so they can directly air their concerns to government without delay – only when we work together can we tackle some of the burning issues SMEs are facing – only then can we help boost jobs and grow the economy.

FSB policy chair Tina McKenzie MBE, and former Northern Ireland policy chair, explained: “This new council is important because it will bring what’s happening at the front line of British business, from our 5.5 million small business owners, right into the heart of government.