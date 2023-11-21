Belfast car finance and loan firm announces appointment of new managing director
and live on Freeview channel 276
Belfast car finance and loan firm, Northridge Finance has appointed Spencer Halil as managing director, replacing James McGee who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.
Spencer has extensive experience in the motor industry working with both independent and manufacturer finance companies.
Having spent the last 17 years with BMW group, in several senior roles, most recently as chief commercial officer of Alphabet, Spencer brought customer focus and entrepreneurial experience to the BMW Group fleet and leasing customers.
Spencer will take up his new position in January 2024, subject to regulatory approval, with James McGee remaining in role until the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.
Announcing Spencer’s appointment, George Higginson, chairman, Northridge Finance said: “I am delighted to welcome Spencer to Bank of Ireland UK and to the Northridge Finance team. Spencer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience alongside a proven record for commercial delivery which will be invaluable to this important part of our business.”
“I would also like to pay tribute to James McGee for his leadership, commitment and contribution to Northridge Finance and Bank of Ireland UK throughout his 37 year career.”
Spencer Halil said: “Northridge Finance has been a trusted financial services provider for over 60 years and I am excited to be joining as managing director and to be leading the business through its next chapter. It’s a hugely exciting time in the motor finance industry and I look forward to working with the team to provide innovative and sustainable solutions as a strong, dynamic, partner-drive business which serves customers brilliantly.”