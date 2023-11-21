Northridge Finance has appointed Spencer Halil as managing director, replacing James McGee who announced his intention to retire after a 37-year career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast car finance and loan firm, Northridge Finance has appointed Spencer Halil as managing director, replacing James McGee who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

Spencer has extensive experience in the motor industry working with both independent and manufacturer finance companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having spent the last 17 years with BMW group, in several senior roles, most recently as chief commercial officer of Alphabet, Spencer brought customer focus and entrepreneurial experience to the BMW Group fleet and leasing customers.

Belfast's Northridge Finance has appointed Spencer Halil as managing director, replacing James McGee who announced his intention to retire earlier this year

Spencer will take up his new position in January 2024, subject to regulatory approval, with James McGee remaining in role until the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.

Announcing Spencer’s appointment, George Higginson, chairman, Northridge Finance said: “I am delighted to welcome Spencer to Bank of Ireland UK and to the Northridge Finance team. Spencer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience alongside a proven record for commercial delivery which will be invaluable to this important part of our business.”

“I would also like to pay tribute to James McGee for his leadership, commitment and contribution to Northridge Finance and Bank of Ireland UK throughout his 37 year career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad