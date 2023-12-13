Nuada aims to test how its technology could help Holcim, SCG, Cementos Argos and Cementos Molins reduce emissions from cement production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland green technology company, Nuada is accelerating its efforts to decarbonise the cement industry by announcing new partnerships with four pioneering cement companies - Holcim, SCG, Cementos Argos and Cementos Molins.

These industry leaders will collaborate with the Belfast firm to evaluate its next-generation carbon capture technology as a solution to deliver low-carbon cement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carbon capture is a critical technology to help the cement industry achieve net zero by reducing unavoidable emissions from the heating of limestone during cement manufacturing.

While carbon capture is expected to account for more than a third of all the emission reductions needed, in line with the Global Cement and Concrete Association’s 2050 Net Zero Concrete Roadmap, the economics remain challenging due to the high capital cost of equipment and the energy intensity of available solutions.

Dr Jose Casaban, co-CEO of Nuada, explained: “Carbon capture represents the largest cost element in the CCUS value chain. Innovation in carbon capture is vital to slashing the cost of capture, enabling the ramp-up of infrastructure and ultimately improving the economics of CCS projects. Nuada redefines carbon capture by deploying a solution that addresses the cost, energy, and integrational challenges for harder-to-abate sectors like cement.”

The new partnerships were facilitated through the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), complementing existing collaborations with Buzzi Unicem, Cementir Holding, and Heidelberg Materials, established through its Innovandi Open Challenge programme. This programme brings start-ups and leading cement companies together to work on net zero initiatives.

Northern Ireland green technology company, Nuada is accelerating its efforts to decarbonise the cement industry by announcing new partnerships with four pioneering cement companies - Holcim, SCG, Cementos Argos and Cementos Molins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Conor Hamill, co-CEO of Nuada, continued: “The commitment of these major cement players to collaborate with Nuada, attests to the potential of our carbon capture innovation as a cornerstone solution for low-carbon cement, and we eagerly anticipate working together to accelerate its deployment.”

Edelio Bermejo, head of Global R&D at Holcim, said: “We are very pleased to join the consortium through the Innovandi Open Challenge programme. Carbon capture is a key lever to accelerate our decarbonization journey, and with CCUS projects around the world and a commitment to invest CHF 2 billion by 2030, we are leading our industry’s transition to a net-zero future. Partnering with Nuada will facilitate the testing and accelerate the deployment of their technology, ultimately supporting the scaling up of carbon capture efforts. We look forward to continued innovation and collaboration within the industry towards the goal of a net-zero future.”

Pioneering transformative initiatives, Surachai Vangrattanachai, CCU director of SCG-CGS, stated: "Collaborating with Nuada has been instrumental in our pursuit of innovative solutions. Their commitment to advancing technology aligns seamlessly with SCG's vision for sustainable progress. Together, we aim to pioneer transformative initiatives that drive us closer to net zero emission.”

Daniel Duque, future tech leader of Cementos Argos, agreed: “GCCA Innovandi Open Challenge is a tremendous initiative where cement players collaborate with innovative companies that are developing the technologies and business models of a low CO2 construction industry. Nuada technology is a very interesting proposal with great potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ignacio Machimbarrena, chief innovation officer of Cementos Molins, added: “At Cementos Molins, we strongly believe that tackling the global challenge of reducing carbon emissions requires a collective effort from society. Sustainability is central to our corporate strategy, and we are steadfast in our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Acknowledging the crucial role of carbon capture in this mission, we see Nuada's innovative Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) technology as a promising solution. Cementos Molins is fully dedicated to supporting this pioneering technology and collaborating with industry partners to pave the way for a greener future.”