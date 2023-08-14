The Belfast Chamber has appointed Clare Guinness as its new chief executive after a competitive recruitment process.

Clare, who takes up the role in the coming weeks, has over 25 years of experience, holding senior roles in banking, business, infrastructure and inward investment. A finance graduate by background, she is also a chartered director.

She moves to the Chamber as the new CEO, previously serving as innovation district director for Belfast, responsible for bringing forward 400 acres of the city to capitalise on significant investments.

Belfast Chamber, which is over 111 years old and represents around 1,000 businesses in the city, is made up of members from a full range of commercial enterprises, dealing with a wide range of issues affecting trade and commerce in Belfast.

Belfast Chamber president, Gavin Annon, said: “Belfast is a dynamic city and is changing before our eyes. We have such a fantastic value proposition which the Chamber is helping drive forward to facilitate further growth, investment and job creation.

“We still have significant potential to fulfil across a range of sectors, and to support the city to develop in a sustainable way, we will continue to focus on our key areas, making this a great place to do business, a place that is affordable to live in, and a place to visit time and again.

“Our contribution from the Chamber to the overall development of Belfast is central and that requires dedicated and professional leadership. Our new chief executive, Clare Guinness, will help make us the ultimate driving force in the city.

“Clare has an outstanding track record and has the right mix of experience and professional attributes to lead the Chamber and its membership into the future. We warmly welcome her to the Chamber and wish her every success.”

New incoming chief executive of Belfast Chamber, Clare, added: “Belfast is the economic engine of Northern Ireland and plays such an important role. Like every city it has it challenges, but we find ourselves in a unique and positive position in a whole manner of ways.

“The prospect of driving forward our inward investment proposition, supporting continued regeneration, and attracting more people to the city over the next few years is an exciting one and I am thrilled to have been appointed as chief executive of the Belfast Chamber.

“Belfast is a place that I am passionate about and I am keen to make sure that we can accelerate the city’s economic, social, and environmental ambition and meet the needs of our members.