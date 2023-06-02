With plans to head up a new strategy and advisory firm, Simon Hamilton will be leaving his post in September.

Wishing him well in his new venture, Chamber president Alana Coyle, said: “Over the past four years during Simon’s time as our chief executive, Belfast Chamber has gone from strength to strength.

"Our membership has grown considerably and diversified to include members from a cross-section of Belfast’s business community. We are a respected stakeholder and partner and have developed a reputation as a real thought leader, with an ambitious vision for our city and its development.

“Simon has been instrumental in Belfast Chamber’s positive development. He has helped steer Belfast Chamber through some challenging times for the city, especially during the pandemic which adversely impacted businesses across Belfast.

"That our organisation continued to grow during those difficult couple of years is testimony to Simon’s leadership at a time when many members needed it most. We wish Simon well in his new venture.”