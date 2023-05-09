Belfast Chamber has today (Thursday) launched their new ‘Belfast x Tech’ event which is sponsored by AIB Merchant Services and Allstate.

The half day event will take place on Wednesday, June 14 in The MAC and will focus on Belfast’s growing status as an innovative tech hub and how technology developed in the city is improving people’s lives and helping businesses to grow.

Belfast Chamber are also pleased to collaborate with three industry bodies – NI Cyber, Fintech NI and the Software Alliance – to deliver ‘Belfast x Tech’.

Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton, said: “Belfast Chamber are delighted to work together with Allstate and AIB Merchant Services to deliver our new ‘Belfast x Tech’ event which is all about shining a spotlight on the city’s deepening and developing relationship with technology.

“Belfast is building a global reputation as a tech city with world leading research in our universities and is fast becoming a centre of excellence for fintech, cyber security and software development. The sector accounts for an ever-increasing proportion of Belfast Chamber’s own membership and many others are increasingly using technology to improve performance and productivity. As the voice of business in Belfast, we are able to see how crucial technology is to the wider Belfast economy and how digital innovation – often developed in our city – is enhancing industry and society at large and we believe that this is something to celebrate and showcase.

“Belfast Chamber’s ‘Belfast x Tech’ event will provide a platform for business, third sector and government leaders to meet together and hear from some of the city’s technology experts, as well as those with experience from other tech cities, about what will inevitably be a major driver of the future success of the Belfast economy. Emerging themes and trends in technology like AI, e-commerce and green tech will be explored in detail with the help of an array of excellent keynote speakers and panelists.

“We are pleased to help deliver this our inaugural ‘Belfast x Tech’ event with the support of both AIB Merchant Services and Allstate and also the assistance of NI Cyber, Fintech NI and the Software Alliance and look forward to an excellent event on June 14 in The MAC.”

Allstate NI managing director Stephen McKeown, explained: “Allstate is proud to sponsor such a new, fresh, innovative event which places an emphasis on Belfast as a leading global centre for technology and its future potential.”

Jonathan Mahon, SME director at AIB Merchant Services, added: “AIB Merchant Services are pleased to support the showcase of Belfast built technology that ‘Belfast x Tech’ will be and we look forward to the event bringing together so many from across the city’s business community to hear more about Belfast’s burgeoning tech sector.”

Tickets for the ‘Belfast x Tech’ event can be purchased on the Belfast Chamber website.