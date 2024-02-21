Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast YMCA is selling a prime piece of its unused land in Stranmillis in what it says is a strategic move to address the pressing need for affordable housing in the city.

Working with Northern Ireland commercial estate agents Frazer Kidd, the 2.84 acres site is earmarked for development into affordable housing and is located in the coveted BT9 area with a price tag of ‘offers in the region of £1m’.

The land, currently not in use by the charity is strategically located adjacent to the Belfast YMCA's Stranmillis hub where the organisation will retain the majority of the land surrounding the site, where its hub offers facilities including a day nursery, after school clubs gym, and community amenities.

The charity plans to further enhance this area with a community garden, walking trails, and a junior park run, making it an ideal location for a residential development that aligns with the YMCA's community-centric mission.Chief executive, Belfast YMCA, Chris Cupples said the sale will allow the organisation to reinvest into the charity’s wider initiatives, allowing the organisation to play a more active role in addressing the needs of children, young people and communities across Belfast.