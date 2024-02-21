Belfast charity selling Stranmillis land earmarked for affordable housing for £1million
Belfast YMCA is selling a prime piece of its unused land in Stranmillis in what it says is a strategic move to address the pressing need for affordable housing in the city.
Working with Northern Ireland commercial estate agents Frazer Kidd, the 2.84 acres site is earmarked for development into affordable housing and is located in the coveted BT9 area with a price tag of ‘offers in the region of £1m’.
The land, currently not in use by the charity is strategically located adjacent to the Belfast YMCA's Stranmillis hub where the organisation will retain the majority of the land surrounding the site, where its hub offers facilities including a day nursery, after school clubs gym, and community amenities.
The charity plans to further enhance this area with a community garden, walking trails, and a junior park run, making it an ideal location for a residential development that aligns with the YMCA's community-centric mission.Chief executive, Belfast YMCA, Chris Cupples said the sale will allow the organisation to reinvest into the charity’s wider initiatives, allowing the organisation to play a more active role in addressing the needs of children, young people and communities across Belfast.
He explained: “We are delighted to be moving forward with our plans to market this site for sale. Affordable housing is in high demand across Belfast and this site presents a great opportunity to help provide more local housing in the years to come.“The sale of the site will not impact upon any of the activities delivered by the Belfast YMCA Stranmillis hub, selling this land offers a strategic opportunity to partner with a trusted charity, presenting the chance to collaborate on a social housing scheme aligned with the YMCA's mission, leveraging existing resources for mutual benefit and enhancing community wellbeing.“The site also presents the opportunity for other social developments such as a nursing home or residential care facility.”Belfast YMCA is a charity that has been serving children, young people and communities across Belfast for over 170 years.Brian Kidd, partner at Frazer Kidd said the land “offers a rare opportunity to acquire a potential residential development site, within an extremely popular residential area, situated directly adjacent to the YMCA football playing fields.”He added: “This land presents the opportunity to develop a scheme aligned with the YMCA’s mission, leveraging existing resources for mutual benefit and enhancing community well-being.