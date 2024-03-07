Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Puddleducks, a Belfast city centre day nursery provider, has clinched the top award in their field at the Families First Spring Early Years Awards held in Titanic Belfast, claiming the coveted prize of ‘Day Care Nursery of the Year’.

A social enterprise operated by Belfast Central Mission, Puddleducks provides high quality and affordable childcare for the working parents of Belfast.

Beating 16 other nurseries that were in the running for the ‘Day Care Nursery of the Year’ award, Puddleducks came out on top as the best childcare provider in the region. This success for Puddleducks was based on the selection criteria of feedback from parents and carers with children at the nominated nurseries.

The Families First awards celebrate excellence across a range of industries from Healthcare to education, but all award recipients share being recognised for their high distinction as service providers.

Puddleducks added another feather to their cap by also gaining the ‘Best Day Care’ Award at the ceremony, winning among their individual group of day care nursery providers.

Puddleducks manager, Sharon Malcolm, said: “Our team are thrilled to have been awarded ‘Day Care Nursery of the year’ at the recent Families First Early years awards. Our team are passionate about providing the best possible care to all our little ducks and it is wonderful for their hard work and dedication to be recognised in this way.

Staff celebrate after Puddleducks, a Belfast city centre day nursery provider, scoops coveted prize of ‘Day Care Nursery of the Year’

“What makes this award even more special is that they are judged based on the views of our parents/carers. Our approach to care and learning is focused on the emotional wellbeing of our children as well as building their confidence, independence, and self-esteem.

“We know these are the qualities needed for managing some of the challenges our little ones may face as they grow.”

In recognition of their achievement, Belfast Central Mission chief executive, Nicky Conway, added: “Here at BCM, we aim to support those from the very youngest to the oldest, and our Puddleducks Day Nursery is a central strand of that work here in Belfast city centre. To be recognised through awards such as this is a remarkable achievement for our Puddleducks team, and embodies their dedication and excellence in caring for the children.