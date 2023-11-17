Belfast Christmas Market, Santa Parade and big lights switch on all take place this weekend

The seasonal magic officially arrives in Belfast tomorrow with festive lights, the madly popular Christmas Market and a Santa parade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several towns across Northern Ireland this week beat Belfast to the punch with their festive launch, with the others joining in soon.

A Santa Parade - organised by Castle Court - will sing, dance and cheer down Donegall Place and Royal Avenue to begin the party, starting out at Belfast City Hall at noon tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spectacle will be made up of animated floats and more than 40 characters from Disney, Marvel and the North Pole.

Santa apparently made his first public appearance in Northern Ireland this year in the festive parade in Ballymoney on Thursday. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

The Christmas Market at City Hall also opens at noon, with the council billing it as "an authentic feast of quality Christmas international cuisine alongside a carefully curated mix of handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products".

And starting at 6:30pm at Belfast City Hall, Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy will join Cool FM breakfast presenters Pete, Rebecca and Paulo, and a host of local performers and artists to illuminate the city and begin the countdown to the big switch-on itself!

Joining them will be leading NI soul band Makunahoney, characters from the Lyric Theatre’s Christmas pantomime Hansel and Gretel, and a range of other top music and dance performers to ramp up the atmosphere before the big light-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa already paid a surprise visit to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children on two afternoons this week, with a sleigh full of presents, also organised by CastleCourt, where he is now residing in his Winter Wonderland Grotto.

Final preparations get underway as Belfast Christmas Market returns this year with an authentic feast of quality Christmas international cuisine alongside a carefully curated mix of handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products. Pic Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

But perhaps first to launch the celebrations this week was Ballymoney - with a full-on Christmas parade led by Santa on Thursday night.

The man in red his also holding a follow up event in Limavady today.

Today, lights were switched on in Larne and the Guildhall Craft Fair opened in Londonderry and tomorrow, festive switch-ons take place in Bangor, Ballymena and Lilian Bland Park in Glengormley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first lights to go on in Newry Mourne and Down will be in Newry City on Thursday 23 November, the same date as for Lisburn, with Coleraine the day after.