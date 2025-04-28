Belfast City Airport celebrates newest fire service graduates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three apprentices from Belfast City Airport’s High Flyers Apprenticeship Programme have successfully graduated and will continue to enhance their newfound skills, as members of the Airport Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The apprentices displayed their firefighting skills, which were developed through the programme, at an official graduation ceremony at the Airport Fire Station with their families in attendance.

Aoibh Caroll from Camlough, Jay Sempey from Newtownards and Nicole Dallat from Newtownabbey joined the programme in 2024, undertaking rigorous training combining academic studies with practical, on the ground experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy Hughes, airport fire service manager, said: “Aoibh, Jay and Nicole have all shown immense determination, professionalism and team spirit throughout their training, and we are extremely fortunate to have them as part of our workforce.

Aoibh Caroll, High Flyers Graduate, Jay Sempey, High Flyers Graduate, Paddy Hughes, Airport Fire Service Manager, Nicole Dallat, High Flyers Graduate

“The High Flyers Apprenticeship Programme plays a key role in developing future talent at Belfast City Airport. Supporting and empowering emerging professionals reflects our core values, and we’re proud to provide real-world experience, guidance, and opportunities that lead to meaningful, long-term careers for people across Northern Ireland.”

The innovative programme, aimed at nurturing local talent with a rewarding and unique career pathway, provides hands-on experience in fire safety, emergency response and aviation-specific procedures.

Aoibh, one of the graduates, said: “The High Flyers Apprenticeship Programme at Belfast City Airport has been an incredible journey. It’s allowed me to grow both personally and professionally, equipping me with valuable skills and experience that I’ll carry throughout my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My father is a retired firefighter, and my brother is currently serving as one in the Northern Ireland Fire Service, so being part of this environment has been especially inspiring – it feels like I’m continuing a proud family tradition in a new meaningful way.”

Aoibh Caroll, Jay Sempey and Nicole Dallat

Jay Sempey also commented: “I’m really proud of everything we’ve accomplished. The support from the team at the airport has been outstanding, and completing the programme with such a respected company is an amazing achievement.”