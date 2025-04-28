Belfast City Airport celebrates newest fire service graduates
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The apprentices displayed their firefighting skills, which were developed through the programme, at an official graduation ceremony at the Airport Fire Station with their families in attendance.
Aoibh Caroll from Camlough, Jay Sempey from Newtownards and Nicole Dallat from Newtownabbey joined the programme in 2024, undertaking rigorous training combining academic studies with practical, on the ground experience.
Paddy Hughes, airport fire service manager, said: “Aoibh, Jay and Nicole have all shown immense determination, professionalism and team spirit throughout their training, and we are extremely fortunate to have them as part of our workforce.
“The High Flyers Apprenticeship Programme plays a key role in developing future talent at Belfast City Airport. Supporting and empowering emerging professionals reflects our core values, and we’re proud to provide real-world experience, guidance, and opportunities that lead to meaningful, long-term careers for people across Northern Ireland.”
The innovative programme, aimed at nurturing local talent with a rewarding and unique career pathway, provides hands-on experience in fire safety, emergency response and aviation-specific procedures.
Aoibh, one of the graduates, said: “The High Flyers Apprenticeship Programme at Belfast City Airport has been an incredible journey. It’s allowed me to grow both personally and professionally, equipping me with valuable skills and experience that I’ll carry throughout my career.
“My father is a retired firefighter, and my brother is currently serving as one in the Northern Ireland Fire Service, so being part of this environment has been especially inspiring – it feels like I’m continuing a proud family tradition in a new meaningful way.”
Jay Sempey also commented: “I’m really proud of everything we’ve accomplished. The support from the team at the airport has been outstanding, and completing the programme with such a respected company is an amazing achievement.”
And Nicole Dallat added: “This opportunity has opened so many doors. I’m excited to start this next chapter and contribute to something that really makes a difference.”