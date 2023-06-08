News you can trust since 1737
Belfast City Airport reveal final design of a new plush £1.2m lounge

Belfast City Airport has released computer generated images showing how its new lounge will look following a seven-figure refurbishment.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

Europe’s largest airport lounge provider, Aspire, is investing £1.2 million to refurbish the exclusive space at the terminal which is expected to be open this summer.

An extra 70 seats will be added under the plans, expanding the total capacity to 178 seats.

Warrington-based DV8 Designs has now released CGI impressions of how the new look lounge will look once it opens later this summer.

A Belfast City Airport spokesperson, said: “Following the announcement that Aspire Lounges is investing £1.2million into enhancing the lounge at Belfast City Airport, CGI images of the final design have been unveiled.

“In partnership with concept design specialists DV8 Designs, the existing lounge area will be extended to accommodate 178 seats, effectively increasing its capacity by 70 people.

“The updated lounge will integrate a combination of tiled and curved slatted screens, comfortable seating designed with plush upholstery, and enclosed private booths to enhance privacy.

“Drawing inspiration from the iconic Giant’s Causeway, the lounge will utilise feature LED lighting to evoke a strong sense of local identity while the use of warm colours will create a calm and relaxing atmosphere.

“The new lounge is expected to open this summer.”

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Giant’s Causeway, the new Belfast City Airport lounge will utilise feature LED lighting to evoke a strong sense of local identity while the use of warm colours will create a calm and relaxing atmosphereDrawing inspiration from the iconic Giant’s Causeway, the new Belfast City Airport lounge will utilise feature LED lighting to evoke a strong sense of local identity while the use of warm colours will create a calm and relaxing atmosphere
Following the announcement that Aspire Lounges is investing £1.2million into enhancing the lounge at Belfast City Airport, CGI images of the final design have been unveiledFollowing the announcement that Aspire Lounges is investing £1.2million into enhancing the lounge at Belfast City Airport, CGI images of the final design have been unveiled
The updated lounge will integrate a combination of tiled and curved slatted screens, comfortable seating designed with plush upholstery, and enclosed private booths to enhance privacyThe updated lounge will integrate a combination of tiled and curved slatted screens, comfortable seating designed with plush upholstery, and enclosed private booths to enhance privacy
The new lounge is expected to open this summerThe new lounge is expected to open this summer
