Belfast City Airport revealed as Northern Ireland’s most punctual airport

Belfast City Airport accolade is ‘a testament to the hard-working team’ and ‘six minute average security processing time and convenient location’

By Claire Cartmill
Published 13th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 11:25 BST

Data from the Civil Aviation Authority has revealed Belfast City Airport as Northern Ireland’s most punctual airport for 2022.

The data analyses arriving and departing scheduled and chartered flights, with figures for 2022 showing that Belfast City Airport matched in its rankings with partner airports East Midlands and Exeter.

Matthew Hall, chief executive at Belfast City Airport, said: “We continuously strive to deliver an excellent experience to the millions of passengers that travel through our airport every year and are thrilled that Belfast City Airport has been crowned Northern Ireland’s most punctual airport once again.

“This news is a testament to the hard-working team at Belfast City Airport who go above and beyond to ensure that our passengers have a smooth and comfortable trip.

“This is furthered by our six minute average security processing time and convenient location, only five minutes from Belfast city centre.”

Belfast City Airport was also recognised as the joint third-most punctual airport across the entire UK for 2022.

Belfast City Airport currently operates routes to 27 destinations across the UK and beyond in partnership with its six airlines, Aer Lingus, British Airways, easyJet, KLM, Loganair, and Lufthansa.

Belfast City Airport revealed as Northern Ireland’s most punctual airportBelfast City Airport revealed as Northern Ireland’s most punctual airport
