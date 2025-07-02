Belfast City Airport supports People's Kitchen Belfast's homeless outreach

Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund is supporting the delivery of vital outreach services by People’s Kitchen North Belfast, helping to provide food, warmth, and essential care to individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty across the city.

Operating seven nights a week, the charity’s mobile support unit reaches up to 100 people each evening, offering hot meals, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and toiletries to those in need.

The funding will also enable the charity to continue providing hospital care packs and tailored assistance to elderly individuals and those living in severe deprivation, particularly in areas with some of the most economically disadvantaged communities in Northern Ireland.

Nicole Kelly, Community Fund Ambassador at Belfast City Airport, said:

“At Belfast City Airport, we are committed to supporting projects that deliver real, lasting impact within our local communities.

“People’s Kitchen Belfast provides vital support to those experiencing homelessness and hardship, meeting immediate needs while also helping individuals take steps toward stability and recovery.

“We are proud that our Community Fund can contribute to such meaningful, compassionate work.”

Councillor Paul McCusker, Belfast City Council, added: “Thanks to the support from Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund, we can continue to deliver life-saving outreach services.

“Every sleeping bag, every warm pack, and every hot meal helps restore a sense of dignity and safety to people who are facing incredibly tough circumstances.

“Our volunteers don’t just hand out essentials – they build trust, offer comfort, and help people take their first steps toward a better future.”

Since 2009, Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund has donated over £656,000 to more than 231 local charities and community initiatives across Greater Belfast and North Down.