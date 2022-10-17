Searching for the perfect Christmas gift for staff or corporate clients?

The Belfast City Centre gift card now offers cardholders over 200 businesses across the city centre.

From retail, health and beauty, bars, restaurants, and hotels, the cardholder can choose to spend whenever and wherever and it’s simple to purchase.

And for a limited time only, every £1,000 purchased will receive a free £100 gift card. Cards are valid for a year and can be used at participating businesses.

Purchasing a Belfast City Centre gift card provides your business with the comfort of knowing that you’re giving the perfect corporate gift as well supporting the local economy this Christmas, with all spend going back into the city.

The Belfast City Centre gift card initiative is a partnership funded by the Belfast Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Belfast One, Linen Quarter BID and Destination CQ and features participating businesses from across the BIDs locations.

Launching the Belfast City Centre Gift Card corporate Christmas gift campaign, Kathleen McBride from Belfast One, said: “The BIDS continue to work together on this joint initiative with a focus on supporting Belfast City Centre businesses, especially in the run up to Christmas.

"The Belfast City Centre gift card has strengthened its offering over the past few years now with 200 shops, restaurants and businesses signed up to take part. It is the perfect corporate gift this year!”

Chris McCracken from Linen Quarter BID, explained: “The Belfast City Centre gift card is a fantastic way to experience our vibrant city. With its versatile use and access to a wide variety of venues; we are certain businesses will enjoy giving this experience to staff and clients this Christmas.”

Damien Corr from Destination CQ, added: “The Belfast City Centre gift card is the perfect corporate Christmas gift solution. Give

someone a great choice in a gift, while at the same time making sure your money is spent in the local economy.

"Plus with the added incentive if you buy £1000 worth of gift cards you receive a free £100 gift card – it really is the business.”

Last orders for cards is Friday, December 16.

